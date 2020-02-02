A student pours alcohol on his hands before entering the campus as a precautionary measure against the spread of a new virus at a school in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday. Health officials in the country recently confirmed the Philippines’ first case of the new virus. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

New coronavirus has infected more than 14,550 globally

14,380 of the cases are in China

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 14,550 people globally.

Cases confirmed as of Sunday morning in Beijing:

— China: 14,380 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 304 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Thailand: 19

— Japan: 20

— Singapore: 18

— South Korea: 15

— Taiwan: 10

— Malaysia: 8

— Australia: 7

— Germany: 8

— United States: 8

— France: 6

— Vietnam: 6

— Canada: 4

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— India: 1

— Philippines: 1 death, 1 additional case

READ MORE: Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain 1

The Associated Press

