New communications towers will improve safety along Hiway 16

Construction of two new TELUS cell phone towers has been approved by Port Edward District Council and will improve safety along Highway 16, Knut Bjorndal Mayor of Port Edward said on Dec. 10. (Google maps image)

Two new cell phone towers to be constructed near Rainbow Summit by Telus Communications Inc. (TELUS) will improve much-needed cell phone service along Highway 16, the wireless company said.

“These two communication sites (are) in response to long term customer complaints regarding lack of dependable service along Highway 16” TELUS said in its application to Port Edward District Council for the approval of the proposed sites.

“TELUS has identified that there is currently not dependable wireless service along segments of Highway 16 to the east of Port Edward. As a result, TELUS is proposing to install two new communication sites to provide dependable wireless service,” the TELUS application said.

Under current zoning bylaws, the proposed sites fall under the jurisdiction of the Port Edward District.

Port Edward District Council approved the application at its regular meeting on Dec. 8, for the communications corporation to build two 20 metre wooden antennae support poles. They will be constructed on the northeast side of the road 24 km east of Prince Rupert just past Prudhomme Lake, and further along just past Gamble Creek Ecological Reserve.

“They have informed us on the plan and the exact location. They asked for the council to approve the location and the installation which we did last night,” Knut Bjorndal mayor of Port Edward told The Northern View on Dec. 9

The proposed towers will provide high-speed wireless services along Yellowhead Highway and in the surrounding areas increasing public safety as the majority of calls to emergency responders are via wireless devices, TELUS said.

The communication company said both sites of the poles were chosen for the remote area with few residents, already cleared land, road access, and adjacent power supply, as well as excellent site lines both east and west along the highway.

“This site location will ensure that maximum service coverage is achieved,” TELUS said of both sites.

“It will improve the cell service along Highway 16 which is sorely needed,” Bjorndal said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

