New city manager hired in Prince Rupert

Robert Buchan has been hired as the new city manager by the City of Prince Rupert.

Buchan previously served 11 years as the city’s chief administrative officer. Through his three decades-long career, he has won 19 awards of excellence for his work, an Oct. 15 city press release stated.

He has worked in official community plans, affordable housing, revitalization, trail planning, food system planning and interface fire hazard planning. In 2009, Buchan was inducted into the Canadian Institute of Planners College of Fellows in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Planning in Canada.

“I am very excited to be the new city manager for the City of Prince Rupert. The previous city manager, Bob Long, and council have been highly successful moving the city towards a new and bright future. It is an honour and great responsibility to continue this work with the community, a very talented staff team, and the mayor and council to bring the City forward,” Buchan said.

City council was pleased to welcome Buchan into the new role, Mayor Lee Brain said.

“With over 30 years of local government experience, and a proven track record developing affordable housing and community revitalization, Dr. Buchan was the prime candidate to take Prince Rupert to the next level under our Rupert 2030 vision,” Brain said.

Norman Galimski | Journalist