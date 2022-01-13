New bus tracking technology coming to northwest B.C. transit systems this summer

NextRide will be rolling out across B.C. this year

A BC Transit bus parked at a stop in front of Skeena Mall on May 21, 2020 in Terrace B.C. This summer, new NextRide technology will allow riders to see the location of northwest B.C. buses in real time using apps like Google Maps or Transit App. (Black Press Media file photo)

Transit users in Terrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert will soon be able to see where BC Transit buses are in real time.

Buses will be equipped with automatic vehicle location (AVL) technology, allowing users to view their actual location on mobile apps like Google Maps and Transit App.

Called NextRide, the technology will also predict arrival times at any selected stop and automatically call out stops to riders.

NextRide is already operational in select BC Transit systems, and will be rolling out across B.C. this year. Kitimat, Skeena Regional, Terrace Regional, Prince Rupert/Port Edward systems are slated to receive the technology this summer, according to BC Transit.

“Expanding the NextRide program will improve the customer experience, increase safety for riders and drivers, improve accessibility for users and provide important data for better route planning that will benefit customers across the province,” said Tim Croyle, BC Transit vice-president, in a media release.

The federal government is paying for 50 per cent of the project cost, with the province contributing 40 per cent and local governments the remaining 10 per cent.

Consat, a Swedish company with a subsidiary based in Quebec, will be installing the technology on approximately 315 buses in B.C.

