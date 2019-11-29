UPDATE | New bridge closed in Terrace, police on scene

Traffic has been stalled on both ends of Hwy 16

The New Skeena River Bridge has been closed to traffic this morning in Terrace. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Multiple RCMP vehicles and an ambulance are currently on scene at the Ferry Island entrance, closing down the New Skeena River Bridge on Hwy 16 this morning.

According to BC Transit, an overturned tractor trailer unit east of Ferry Island is the cause of the closure. No details have been released.

Drivers are being redirected onto the Old Skeena River Bridge to cross the river, causing a heavy delay in traffic. All transit services to Thornhill are also inaccessible at the time being.

It appears a Wonder Bread truck is involved in the incident.

Large transport vehicles and trucks are not permitted to cross the Old Skeena River Bridge, and have been stalled for over two hours at both ends of Hwy 16 waiting for the New Skeena River Bridge to reopen.

An officer on site says the bridge will reopen to traffic soon.

The Terrace Standard has contacted Terrace RCMP for information.

More to come.



The New Skeena River Bridge on Hwy 16 in Terrace has been closed to traffic and police vehicles are on site. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)