New beginner conveyor lift and snow tube lanes coming to Shames Mountain

Thanks to donations from Rio Tinto, this summer, Shames Mountain will commence construction and installation of a new beginner conveyor lift and snow tube lanes. Completion is expected to be in September 2021, in advance of opening in December.

The project aims to make skiing and snowboarding more accessible to novice riders and people with disabilities by enabling riders to safely and readily access the beginner slope. The project will also diversify activities on the mountain by adding snow tube lanes.

“We are proud to be part of a project that supports the wellbeing of our people as this is a priority for us. Our contribution to Shames Mountain is an important local investment that provides recreational activities for our employees and the community and allows them to experience the majestic landscape our region offers,” said Affonso Bizon, Rio Tinto BC Works general manager.

This year, Rio Tinto donated $60,000 so the project can take place this summer. Rio Tinto also contributed $30,000 last year to support groundwork in preparation for this summer’s construction.

“Rio Tinto’s donations to this project, and their long-term support of My Mountain Co-op Shames Mountain has been critical to our sustainability as a business. Rio Tinto understands the importance of Shames to the region, they understand our community-based business model and are there with us when we need their support. We look forward to working with Rio Tinto in growing Shames Mountain for years to come,” said Dave Gordon, My Mountain Co-op Vice-Chair & Corporate Liaison.

Encouraging employees to get active and enjoy the region year-round, last month, Rio Tinto held a three-week ‘Get Active Selfie Challenge’. This challenge encouraged employees to get outside and enjoy the parks with their families or get active and appreciate the views on Shames Mountain.

Winners of the challenge were given 2021/2022 Shames Mountain Season Passes for their selfies with their families.

