New administrators announced for Terrace, Kitimat, Hazelton schools

Following an administrative change-up that has caused some controversy, Coast Mountains School District superintendent Katherine McIntosh has announced a new principal and three vice-principals filling four vacant positions at Terrace, Kitimat and Hazelton schools, all effective August 1.

Two new vice-principals for Skeena Middle School

Currently a classroom and physical education teacher at Caledonia Secondary School, Joe Dominguez has been appointed to the position of vice principal at Skeena Middle School.

Dominguez holds a master of arts degree in educational leadership from Trinity Western University, a bachelor of physical education degree and a bachelor of education degree from the University of Winnipeg.

He has over 10 years of teaching and leadership experience within the school district and will bring “a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new leadership position,” the school district says in a press release.

“His reputation as a team player, combined with his passion for student achievement and his strong commitment to all learners and their families will serve him well in his role.”

A current teacher at Skeena Middle School will join Dominguez as the school’s second vice-principal.

Sonja Donnan has been appointed to the position at Skeena Middle School. A long-term employee with the school district, she holds a master of education degree in innovative educational leadership from Vancouver Island University, a post-degree program qualification in elementary education from Simon Fraser University and a bachelor of science degree with a major in biology from the University of Victoria.

“Sonja is an outstanding teacher with a thorough knowledge of instructional and motivational strategies for all learners including those from diverse backgrounds. She has impacted the lives of many learners in a positive way, both inside and outside the classroom.”

Mt. Elizabeth Middle/Secondary teacher appointed as vice-principal

Currently a teacher at Mount Elizabeth Middle/Secondary School, Robert Whitmell has been appointed as vice-principal at the same school.

Whitmell holds a master of education degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of British Columbia, a bachelor of education degree in secondary english and social studies, along with a bachelor of arts in psychology and english from the Memorial University of Newfoundland.

He has served in various teaching and leadership assignments at Mount Elizabeth Middle/Secondary School since 1994.

“His energy and passion for student success for all learners and his wealth of experience will serve the school community of Mount Elizabeth Middle/Secondary School well.”

Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary new principal from Skeena Middle School

Currently one of the two vice-principals at Skeena Middle School, Mark Newbery has been appointed to the position of principal at Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary School in Hazelton.

The district says Newbery is a long-term district employee and resident of Hazelton having served as principal of Hazelton Secondary School from Aug. 2015 to July 2018, and as principal at Majagaleehl Gali Aks from April 2013 to July 2015.

He holds a degree in outdoor recreation and geography from Lakehead University, a professional development program certification as a primary school teacher from Simon Fraser University and a master of education degree in multi-disciplinary leadership from the University of Northern British Columbia.

“Mark has always shown passion in his profession, an understanding of and respect for local Indigenous peoples’ culture and history, and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of young people. Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary School and the school community will benefit tremendously from having an educator with the experience and expertise that Mark will bring to the principalship role.”

With these new appointments, the school district still needs to fill the vice-principal vacancy left at Cassie Hall Elementary as current vice-principal Julia Jacobs will now be assuming the principal role at Suwilaawks Community School.



