Example of a hepatitis C screening test in the U.S., similar to new pilot program in Metro Vancouver (Black Press Media files)

HEALTH

New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus

With just a simple finger prick, people in Metro Vancouver can check if they have been exposed to hepatitis C, as part of a new pilot project.

Five London Drugs locations in the Lower Mainland – four in Vancouver and one in South Surrey – launched the new screening program Friday.

At the cost of $24, anyone can undergo the OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, which provides a result in 20 minutes.

Dr. Alnoor Ramji, a Hepatitis C specialist and clinical associate professor of medicine at UBC, said that there are approximately 80,000 British Columbians believed to be infected with the virus, making B.C. one of the highest rates of new cases per year in the country.

More than 75 per cent of those that harbour the blood-borne virus are baby boomers, born between 1945 and 1975, but ma not know because it can take decades before symptoms become evident.

“We need to raise awareness about the importance of getting tested and increase access to screening – particularly for this age group – so that we can start to treat affected individuals early,” Ramji said.

If a test comes up positive, pharmacists will refer patients to their family doctor for a diagnostic lab test and provide initial counselling.

Advocates hope the easy-access screening can get to those at risk early, preventing more serious symptoms including liver disease, cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure.

Daryl Luster with the Pacific Hepatitis C Network was one of the luck ones to go for years undiagnosed but is now cured.

“Hepatitis C is a silent epidemic partly because most people do not know if they are infected but also because the stigma of the disease has created barriers to diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

“Expanding access to screening through pharmacies will help improve access to treatment and curative therapy, and erode the stigma associated with the disease. B.C. is set to be a leader in the elimination of hepatitis C.”

Locations offering screening test:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Doctor Internet’ a go-to source for 1/6 people in B.C.: poll
Next story
Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

Just Posted

Collaboration key to success for new SD 52 superintendent in Prince Rupert

Irene LaPierre said she plans to build on the strengths of the district

MVP of the Week: Conquering cancer one pedal at a time

Francis Wolfe has been been cycling to raise money for cancer for the past 10 years

Large CN crew changes rail ties between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Upgrades part of CN’s $340M investment in the province this year

WEB POLL: Will you go to Rampage home games now that they are no longer being broadcast by City West?

City West will no longer broadcast live Rampage home games from the Civic Centre arena.

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

This Week Podcast — Episode 101

A trading market is coming to Prince Rupert for cruise ship day, find out more on our podcast

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Photogenic ‘smiling’ seal spotted on N.L beach dies, prompts DFO warning

Cause of death at Salmon Cove Sands on the Avalon Peninsula under investigation by scientists

New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus

‘Doctor Internet’ a go-to source for 1/6 people in B.C.: poll

Research Co. poll found 16 per cent of British Columbians looked online, didn’t see doctor when sick

B.C. woman rings in 94th birthday with zipline adventure

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Recent hirings applauded, but not many women in sport leadership roles

Women won 16 of Canada’s medals at 2016 Olympics, but only six per cent of head coaches were female

‘Farmer Wants a Wife:’ Alberta bachelor stars in Belgian reality TV show

Bjorn Bonjean, a 28-year-old winemaker, is one of five farmers vying for the hearts of Belgian women

Most Read