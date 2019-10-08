2018 file photo of Joy Thorkelson cross examining government officials at the Northern Gateway Hearings in Prince Rupert. (File photo) Joy Thorkelson cross examines government officials at the Northern Gateway Hearings in Prince Rupert. On June 15, Thorkelson was appointed to the new Wild Salmon Advisory Council alongside James Lawson and Tasha Sutcliffe. (File photo)

Net comes up empty for UFAWU-Unifor fishermen seeking disaster relief, city council offers help

Also in council briefs: New policy to better communicate with media and public

The United Fishermen and Workers Union UNIFOR (UFAWU-Unifor) continues to get “kicked around like a political football” in their struggle to get emergency compensation for fishermen.

Joy Thorkelson, president of UFAWU-Unifor used the analogy at Monday’s city council meeting as she spoke about their fight to get both levels of government to respond to the terrible fishing season.

Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) responded to a letter from UFAWU-Unifor stating it is not in their mandate to provide disaster relief while ministries in the federal and provincial government have been passing responsibility onto the other, according to Thorkelson.

“What happened is that DFO is 150 per cent wrong or 500 per cent wrong. However you want to do it,” said Thorkelson. “This was the worst year on record in British Columbia. Nothing came back, except for spring salmon which did not too badly.”

READ MORE: Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

City councillor Nick Adey has been a champion of UFAWU-Unifor, inviting Thorkelson to come speak to see if there was anything Prince Rupert could do municipally to help.

While the issue is largely a federal one that falls under the mandate of the DFO, with provincial consequence, Adey believes there is a place for municipalities to grease the wheels of the government.

“I think we are quite limited because it is a coastal industry but there are individuals who live in this community who’ve had a really hard time therefore we have a responsibility to be interested in it. It’s frustrating to hear about the lack of success,” said Adey in an interview after the meeting.

“We can approach other local authorities however and get them on board with dialoguing with higher levels of government.”

New communications policy for the media and public

City council voted to amend their outdated 2003 communications policy now allowing for better communication with the public and the media.

“The previous policy it didn’t really reference the kind of internet communications that we now use pretty frequently.

“We also didn’t have communication staff on hand so there are a lot more commitments on the city’s part to communicate with the community and the [new] policy outlines those,” said Veronika Stewart, communication manager for the city.

Employees are now allowed to give information on facts provided they do not interfere with the Information and Privacy Act.

READ MORE: EDITORIAL: Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

They may also communicate with the media about specific operational, safety and prevention issues at their discretion with prior permission from the supervisors and may not disclose their opinions to the media about city projects or city employees.

The city added a social media policy, as part of their effort to reach out to the public by a variety of channels, highlighting standards and procedures for employees to create an account on behalf of the city.

According to the policy, pages created by the mayor and councilors do not represent or belong to the position of the city.

The Property Tax Exemption by-law was officially adopted for 2020 with no objections from the public after notices for comment took place.

READ MORE: Council briefs: Moresby Tank Removal Project moves forward; Port Edward to receive more than $1M from Ridley Tax

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline
Next story
Financial cost and social diversity of Canadian policing go up: Statstics Canada

Just Posted

Net comes up empty for UFAWU-Unifor fishermen seeking disaster relief, city council offers help

Also in council briefs: New policy to better communicate with media and public

WATCH: #newspapersmatter to other newspapers. Meet the other two-thirds of our regional team and of course Nellie the gecko

Meet the faces from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat that appear in your weekly paper

UPDATE: Boil water notice for section of Prince Rupert removed

Residents living in Section 2 were advised to heat their water before drinking

Update from Kivisild: A letter went a long way for users of Diana Lake

Emma Kivisild can enjoy some fun in the sun, accessibly, next summer

LETTER: “We need to compare apple to apples,” MLA Rice responds to teachers’ rally

On Sept. 30 Prince Rupert Teachers’ Union held an information rally outside Rice’s office

Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you

Rampage tickets can be yours!

EDITORIAL: Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

#Newspapersmatter now more than ever: “In print that privacy is yours to keep”

Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

For National Newspaper Week we want to help our reader spot fake news. #NewspapersMatter

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

Most Read