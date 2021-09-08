Concept art of what the vaccine card will look like. (B.C. government)

Concept art of what the vaccine card will look like. (B.C. government)

Nearly 600K people access B.C. vaccine card in first 24 hours after soft launch

One dose will be required for non-discretionary activities and venues as of Sept. 13

A total 596,641 people have accessed their B.C. vaccine card in the first 24 hours since its soft launch on Tuesday (Sept. 7), according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The vaccine card website was launched, and subsequently went down briefly, late Tuesday morning. Health officials had urged British Columbians to not worry if they couldn’t access the cards on the day of the launch as they won’t be needed until Monday.

As of Monday, anyone in B.C. will need one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to access a variety of discretionary activities including restaurants, movie theatres and fitness centres. Until Sept. 26, individuals can use either a printed or digital vaccine card or the immunization record they received when they got their jab. As of Sept. 27, only the official vaccine card will do and as of Oct. 24, individuals will need to be fully vaccinated.

Visitors to the province will be able to show their provincial or territorial vaccine record, while oversees travellers can show the vaccination proof they used to enter Canada.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Vaccine cards will not be required for Prince Rupert voters
Next story
Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

Just Posted

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate

The Prince Rupert Elections Canada Office can be found at 125 First Ave. W., suite 115. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Vaccine cards will not be required for Prince Rupert voters

Geoff Butt, pastor of the Prince Rupert Salvation Army Church on Sept. 7, stands where the new kitchen facilities will be built to assist the soup kitchen meals. One unfortunate surprise found during renovations was a “giant” hole found under the flooring that will have to be filled. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Renovations of Prince Rupert Salvation Army near completion

The City of Prince Rupert has issued a water quality advisory on Sept. 7 for some areas of the city. (File)
Water Quality Advisory issued by City of Prince Rupert