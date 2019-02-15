NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh votes in advance byelection

The Burnaby South byelection takes place Feb. 25

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is taking nothing for granted as he continues to work hard to win a byelection in Burnaby, B.C., and gain a seat in Parliament.

Singh made the comments after voting for himself in an advance poll on Friday ahead of the Feb. 25 byelection in Burnaby South.

Asked whether recent Liberal government turmoil has helped his chances, he says Canadians are very disappointed with what’s happening.

He says they’re troubled by the allegation that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to drop criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

READ MORE: For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Trudeau has denied his office directed Wilson-Raybould and said Friday that the departure of former Treasury Board president Scott Brison necessitated a cabinet shuffle that prompted her move to Veteran’s Affairs.

Singh says he is confident he will win in Burnaby South because he’s working his hardest to connect with people to let them know he’s on their side and fighting for a better Canada.

“We’re going to go to Ottawa. We’re going to put some pressure on this government. We’re going to make sure they start investing in building housing, making our medication more affordable and actually push them to implement a universal medication coverage plan,” he said.

“We want to see action on the environment. These are some of our priorities.”

READ MORE: Liberal bows out of byelection after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Liberal Richard T. Lee, Conservative Jay Shin and People’s Party of Canada candidate Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson are also running in Burnaby South. The New Democrats beat the Liberals by just over 500 votes in the riding in the 2015 election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stats Canada says adults living with parents usually employed and single
Next story
Leonardo DiCaprio voices support for Unist’oten anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink stops work to investigate archaeological find

OGC archaeologists are en route to the Houston-area site where Unist’ot’en report finding stone tools

Wolves still haven’t been caught in Port Edward

District council briefs from Feb. 12 meeting include Diana Lake and an update on wolves in the area

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 5: Recap

Highlights and results from day 5 at the All Native Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 6: Preview

Look ahead to all the action scheduled for Feb. 16 at the All Native Tournament

Coastal GasLink prepares sites of construction work camps

Unist’ot’en condemn 14 ‘man camps’ housing 500-800 workers as threatening safety of women and children

Ice skating on the North Coast, a rare treat

Seawolves hockey players bring their gear to Oliver Lake this week to play on the outdoor rink

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Judge rules Abbotsford home must be sold after son tries to evict mom

Mom to get back down payment and initial expenses

Trump officially declares national emergency to build border wall

President plans to siphon billions from federal military construction and counterdrug efforts

Snow turns to slush, rain as it warms up across B.C.’s south coast

Some areas are already covered by more than half a metre of snow following three separate storms

Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found dead in her father’s home in Brampton, Ontario

Police track armed kidnapping across Thompson-Okanagan

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

St. Paul’s Hospital replacement slated to open in Vancouver in 2026

Announced many times, but this time there’s money, Adrian Dix says

Most Read