NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu record a tip top dance for Tik Tok by the campaign plane at the airport in Vancouver on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu record a tip top dance for Tik Tok by the campaign plane at the airport in Vancouver on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces he has become a father of a baby girl

The NDP leader has previously expressed his excitement about becoming a father

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has become a father for the first time, to a baby daughter.

Singh announced today that he and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday.

The NDP leader tweeted the news, saying their “powerful little girl” is basically his “birthday present for life.”

He added that his wife and daughter are both healthy and their hearts are filled with gratitude.

The NDP leader has previously expressed his excitement about becoming a father.

He and his wife, a fashion designer, were married in February 2018.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: VIDEO: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh

Previous story
Remember those curious foxes in downtown Quesnel? They’ve been released back into the wild
Next story
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue hit by COVID-19

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue department was affected by numerous staff contracting COVID-19. As of Jan. 6, eight members of the detachment out of 20 remain off work. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Fire Rescue hit by COVID-19

Rona limited customers to one bag of salt and ice melter each as their supplies dwindled in Prince Rupert, on Jan. 5. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Ice melting salt is a hot commodity in Prince Rupert

Shames Mountain will be offering four free lift passes daily at libraries in Terrace, Kitimat and Prince Rupert starting Jan. 6, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Free lift passes to Shames Mountain available soon from northwest B.C. public libraries

A short-eared owl residing at the Prince Rupert Wildlife Rehab Shelter. Canada observes national bird day on Jan. 5 each year. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert residents share their compassion with birds