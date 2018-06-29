NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at a press conference as he unveils the NDP’s top priorities ahead of the federal budget on February 13, 2018. Singh has retracted the punishment meted out to a veteran New Democrat MP for after facing a backlash from NDP caucus members. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle)

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Cullen to tour Northern B.C.

Three-day trip to visit Smithers, Terrace and Prince Rupert early July

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is adding a tour of Northern B.C. to his summer schedule.

Singh will be shown around the district by Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen, starting July 9.

“I’m thrilled to show our new Leader some of the phenomenal people and places that make our region such a unique and amazing place to live,” Cullen said in a press release.

“Jagmeet’s a quick study and he’s learned a lot about the issues that matter most to the Northwest, but there’s nothing like first-hand reality to really understand the challenges and opportunities in our immense rural riding.”

READ MORE: Cullen endorses Jagmeet Singh to lead federal NDP party

Their first stop will be in Smithers on the 9th, then the pair will participate in a series of evening meetings in Hazelton. The next day, the two politicians will be in Terrace and the Nass Valley, and end their tour after visiting Kitimat and Prince Rupert on Wednesday.

The three-day trip will include meeting with First Nations governments, elected officials and constituents. In both Smithers and Prince Rupert, they will be joining public outdoors events and enjoying ice cream. They are expected to talk about small business, industries including forestry, mining and fishing.

“Often national leaders only come in for a few hours,” Cullen said. “I’m very glad Jagmeet is spending three very full days with us and showing Northwest residents the respect we deserve.”

READ MORE: Trudeau announces bioregional oceans protection agreement in Prince Rupert


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Overturned trailer removed from Scott Road

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: Glenn Reece is a dedicated student

Glenn Reece has been studying an Indigenous language for 16 years and will for years to come

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Cullen to tour Northern B.C.

Three-day trip to visit Smithers, Terrace and Prince Rupert early July

Overturned trailer removed from Scott Road

Prince Rupert RCMP are investigating the incident

In Our Opinion: A very big number

In almost two decades, the Port of Prince Rupert has invested almost $19M in the city’s waterfront

The DeBrusks visit Prince Rupert

Louie and Jake DeBrusk became honorary members of the Prince Rupert Seamen members on June 26

This Week Podcast — Episode 91

Canada Day 151 is almost here, and Meaghan Proteau tells us how to enjoy it in Prince Rupert

Mother of new walrus at Vancouver Aquarium dies in Quebec

Samka, mother of Balzak, dies in captivity at Quebec City Aquarium

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

VIDEO: Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Most Read