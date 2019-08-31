NCRD in brief: Upcoming Strategic Plan the priority at Committee of the Whole meeting

Erosion prevention, trail development and All Native Basketball Tournament among the agenda items

The Rushbrook Trail has become one of the signature trails in Prince Rupert, and is a pivotal piece in the goal to connect the city’s trails. (Matthew Allen photo)

The North Coast Regional District outlined its strategic priorities at a Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 24.

Prince Rupert was represented by Mayor Lee Brain and city councillor Barry Cunningham, while Christine Mackenzie and Dan Franzen represented Port Edward. Members from Masset, Queen Charlotte, Port Clements, and Electoral Areas A, C, D and E were also present.

The main item on the docket was the passage of the 2019-2022 Strategic Plan, which happened. The plan outlines six main areas that the NCRD will focus on in the coming years: environment and climate change, First Nations, North Coast community, governance, economy and the NCRD corporation.

These priorities were decided during a workshop attended by the NCRD board of directors on Haida Gwaii at the end of April.

The Cape Ball cliffs on Haida Gwaii’s east coast have seen instances of erosion. (Chris Ashurst photo)

On the environmental front, the board will be putting a high priority on developing an erosion prevention strategy. They will be consulting with neighbouring jurisdictions to share erosion concerns, and also support an investigation by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure into how to mitigate erosion in high concern areas.

Other environmental priorities include developing a renewable energy strategy, a regional wildfire protection plan, a regional water supply plan, and work out an integrated emergency management approach.

The All Native Basketball Tournament received focus in the new NCRD Strategy plan. (Nicholas Laws photo)

With regards to work with First Nations groups, building relationships will be the focus through meetings with all groups in the area. Some of the initiatives in this area including updating signage to include First Nations languages, establishing partnership opportunities with First Nations groups, and purchasing branded equipment for the All Native Basketball Tournament.

On the North Coast Community front, continuing to boost and link local trails was identified as a high priority. A regional housing strategy will be a main focus too, starting with a gathering of data on what current housing needs are.

Electoral Area land use plans, a community health committee, and sub-regional recreation facilities plan will also be looked at.

The NCRD will be looking to finalize a solid waste management plan. (File photo)

The NCRD Corporation will be looking to finalize a solid waste management plan, construct a new NCRD building and work out an asset management plan. A staff succession plan is also on the agenda.

Economically a regional attraction strategy and bid to host the 2022 Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities conference will be the goals.

Several Governance aims will be sought as well, including an NCRD policy review, a resource benefits alliance funds allocation policy, a sub-regional servicing agreement and a provincial advocacy strategy.

