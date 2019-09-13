Navy frigate docks in Prince Rupert

The HMCS Calgary will be open for the public to explore

The HMCS Calgary has docked in Prince Rupert, giving residents the opportunity to explore the Canadian Naval ship.

Starting at 2 p.m. today, the Halifax-class frigate will be open to tours for the public at the Northland Terminal. The ship departed from CFB Esquimalt earlier this week.

Aboard the Calgary are a pair of local teens with Prince Rupert’s Sea Cadet division, the 7 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp (RCSCC) Captain Cook. Chief Petty Officer Brandon McKay and Chief Petty Officer Angelina Potornay have been two of nine Cadets sailing with the Navy and assisting with watch patrols.

The vessel will remain in Prince Rupert overnight before disembarking on Saturday.

