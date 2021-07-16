New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in June: CMHC

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell 1.5% to 282,070 units in June compared to 286,296 in May

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts slowed in June.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell 1.5 per cent to 282,070 units in June compared with 286,296 in May.

The annual pace of urban starts fell 1.8 per cent in June to 251,190 as the pace of starts for apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects rose 0.6 per cent to 191,085.

Starts of single-detached urban homes fell 8.5 per cent to 60,105.

CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 30,880 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 293,567 in June, up from 284,837 in May.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

home salesReal estate

Previous story
Evacuees from 100 Mile area, Ulkatcho First Nation head to Williams Lake
Next story
Death of young humpback shows tragic impact of ship collisions, 2 experts say

Just Posted

Pinnacle Renewable Energy, part of Drax Group, has donated $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to assist victims of the more than 300 wildfires currently burning in the province. (Photo: Supplied Canadian Red Cross BC/Yukon Region)
Pinnacle Renewable Energy donates $50,000 toward wildfire efforts

The Salvus to Galloway gas line maintenance project by Pacific Northern Gas has gained British Columbia Utilities Commission approval, PNG announced on July 14. (Image supplied)
250 jobs to be created with PNG maintenance project

Colleen McLaren sings from her heart on July 9 as one of the Prince Rupert artists chosen to be featured in a video series spotlighting arts in the city, for BC Culture days as part of a nationwide appreciation of art and culture. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert is chosen for BC Culture Days showcase with 18 local artists spotlighted

There’s a reason why electric clocks are running faster these days. (Black Press file)
Power switch causing northwest B.C. clocks to run faster