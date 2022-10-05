The prices for a litre of diesel and various grades of gasoline are seen on a gas pump at a Petro-Canada station, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The prices for a litre of diesel and various grades of gasoline are seen on a gas pump at a Petro-Canada station, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

National gas price average rises slightly, still way below B.C. highs

In oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from nearly $1.59 per litre to just over $1.61

Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike.

But according to CAA’s gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas rose from nearly $1.62 per litre to nearly $1.64.

In oil-rich Alberta, prices inched a shade higher, up from nearly $1.59 per litre to just over $1.61.

Meanwhile, Ontario prices averaged two cents more than the day before, with Toronto seeing a change of just over a penny.

Further north, gas prices in Thunder Bay experienced a much bigger increase, rising from yesterday’s average of $1.80 per litre to nearly $1.92 this morning.

When it comes to filling up, the highest price listed is still in British Columbia, with a provincial average of nearly $2.29 per litre, while the cost per litre in Vancouver set the high mark of just over $2.36 per litre.

RELATED: Metro Vancouver gas prices pass $2.39, breaking North American record: analyst

RELATED: B.C. gas prices expected to drop below $2/litre mark: analyst

Gas prices

Previous story
PODCAST.: B.C. filmmaker documents stories of Canadian WWII veterans
Next story
Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

Just Posted

Mayor Lee Brain addressed Prince Rupert City Council on Oct. 3, stating he will be requesting immediate action from the Premier and cabinet regarding a decision on the Port Tax Cap. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Port Tax Scrap heats up with Prince Rupert mayor to request immediate action from Premier and cabinet

RCMP in consultation with the mayor and band council of Lax Kw’alaams will be increasing motor vehicle safety and enforcement, Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations of the P.R. detachment stated on Oct. 4. The move comes just weeks after two men died in a vehicle collision just outside of the village. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP to increase road and vehicle safety in Lax Kw’alaams

The totem pole was raised into place by a crane as people sang and drummed. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Bringing back identity’: Memorial totem pole raised on Orange Shirt Day

Charles Hays Secondary School debate team will moderate the municipal electoral all-candidates forum, hosted by the North Coast Labour Council on Oct. 4. (file photo)
All-candidates electoral forum to be moderated by Prince Rupert Rainmakers debate team