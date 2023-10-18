Nanaimo RCMP are looking for tips from the public after determining the death of a woman from a fatal overdose was a homicide. (Photo submitted)

B.C. woman’s overdose death now being considered a homicide

Police looking for tips from public about March 7 death of 52-year-old Wendy Head in Nanaimo

The Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crime unit is investigating a fatal overdose of a 52-year-old woman whose death is now considered a homicide.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Wendy Head died in Nanaimo on March 7 at a residence in the 2300 block of Autumnwood Drive.

Since the initial report of her death, significant information has been gleaned which has led to recent advances into her tragic death, and the circumstances surrounding it, the release noted.

“Investigators are convinced that there are individuals on Vancouver Island who may have information on this homicide that can further the investigation,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

Anyone who has information about the death of Wendy Head is asked to call the investigational tip line at 250-755-3257 and quote file No. 2023-7661.

