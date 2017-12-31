This Nov. 29, 2017, image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) This Nov. 29, 2017, image provided by the North Korean government on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

North Korea said Saturday that it will never give up its nuclear weapons as long as the United States and its allies continue their “blackmail and war drills” at its doorstep.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency took the oft-repeated stance as it reviewed the country’s major nuclear weapons and missile tests this year.

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three intercontinental ballistic missiles into the sea in July and November, indicating that it is closer than ever to gaining a nuclear arsenal that could viably target the mainland United States.

The aggressive tests have led to more international sanctions and pressure on North Korea amid concerns that the window for stopping or rolling back its nuclear program is closing rapidly. The U.S. and South Korea have maintained that they won’t negotiate with the North unless it is willing to discuss curbing its nuclear weapons and missile program.

In its report Saturday, KCNA said North Korea had taken steps for “bolstering the capabilities for self-defence and pre-emptive attacks with nuclear force” in the face of a continued “nuclear threat and blackmail and war drills” by the United States and its “vassal forces.”

The North often lashes out at the annual military drills between the United States and South Korea, which the allies describe as defensive in nature.

KCNA accused President Donald Trump of employing unprecedented hostile policies against North Korea and threatening it with talks of pre-emptive strikes. It described North Korea as an “undeniable new strategic state and nuclear power.”

“Do not expect any change in its policy. Its entity as an invincible power can neither be undermined nor be stamped out,” KCNA said.

“The DPRK, as a responsible nuclear weapons state, will lead the trend of history to the only road of independence,” it added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Previous story
Year in Review: June 2017
Next story
‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Just Posted

Jingle Rock raises $3,000 for Christmas Appeal

The annual student music concert in Prince Rupert raised money for the Salvation Army

Year in Review: June 2017

Multiple fires, MLA Jennifer Rice sworn in and other Prince Rupert news from June

17-pound catch wins first place at the 25th Blue Knuckle Derby

Stephan Kristmanson won $1,200 for his salmon at the annual Prince Rupert derby

Sports in Review: May 2017

Rupert Dancers earn scholarships at B.C. Annual Dance Competition

Year in Review: May 2017

A drug raid, end-of-life care upgrades and other Prince Rupert news for May

Salmon Christmas crackers recipe

Prince Rupert retired fisherman Norman Ostrom shares his favourite holiday recipe

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

2017 BC Assessment values now available online

Property owners will be receiving a letter in the mail in January, but are able to access their values now

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Most Read