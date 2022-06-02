Opposition B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon gives a speech following oath ceremony and introduction to the house in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Opposition B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon gives a speech following oath ceremony and introduction to the house in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Museum plans, Falcon’s return, Horgan’s F-bomb highlights of B.C. legislature session

Government passed almost two dozen new bills, including a cooling-off period for homebuyers

British Columbia politicians head to their home ridings today after a four-month spring legislature session where health, affordability and the NDP government’s plan to rebuild the provincial museum were dominant issues.

The session also saw the legislature return to its pre-COVID-19 operations of face-to-face interactions after two years of virtual news conferences and hybrid sittings.

Premier John Horgan was a regular presence in the legislature after undergoing cancer treatment late last year, but he missed some time this spring after contracting COVID-19.

The session also saw Horgan use an expletive in a heated exchange with the Opposition Liberals, although he later apologized for his use of the F-word.

Kevin Falcon, who won the Liberal party leadership in February, officially entered the legislature this month after defeating four other candidates in a byelection in Vancouver-Quilchena, a riding held by former leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Falcon immediately seized upon the government’s plan to replace the Royal B.C. Museum, with a $789-million development he called Horgan’s “vanity legacy project.”

The government passed almost two dozen new bills, including legislation that will lead to a cooling-off period for homebuyers navigating the province’s high-pressure real estate environment.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage

RELATED: Falcon heads to Victoria pledging BC Liberal rebuild, looks for seat in legislature

BC legislature

Previous story
Downtown church requests bylaw amendment to cover 80% of windows in core

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii families would like to see hot meals as a priority in the school district’s budget. Pictured are students at Juneau-Douglas High School eating lunch on March 31. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)
Haida Gwaii families prioritize hot lunches and extra classroom support

Downtown property owners, businesses and tenants will have an opportunity to voice their views regarding Kaien Community Church requesting a bylaw variance to allow window coverings of 80 per cent. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Downtown church requests bylaw amendment to cover 80% of windows in core

For the first time in 110 years, the City of Prince Rupert updated and modernized the city crest and brand to a logo that celebrates Indigenous roots and rainbow symbolism, Feb. 28. (Image: supplied) The City of Prince Rupert will apply for a UBCM Community Excellence Award to recognize the efforts of participant contributions in the recent municipal rebrand. (Image: supplied)
Prince Rupert recognizes participants in recent rebrand

A solar panel farm project for Haida Gwaii received more than $3 million in federal funding through the CleanBC Communities Fund, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy announced on May 27. Solar panels can be seen on the school grounds on Lasqueti Island, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
More than $3 million received by Haida Gwaii solar energy farm