Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

The trial for the man charged in the killing of a Burnaby teenager will skip the preliminary inquiry and head straight to trial next September.

Ibrahim Ali, born in 1990, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen, 13, in a Burnaby park in 2017. Shen’s body was found in Central Park in the early morning hours of July 18, 2017.

BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Daniel McLaughlin told Black Press Media Monday that the BCPS filed a request for a direct indictment in B.C. Supreme Court on Oct. 19.

Ali’s trial is scheduled to begin at B.C. Supreme Court on Sept. 21, 2020. He will be tried by jury.

