AFFNO’s October 2019 annual Murder Mystery was the 9th year the organization held the event. (File Photo /The Northern View)

Murder and mystery with sugar on top

The annual October AFFNO event will coincide with Sugar Shack in 2022

The annual October Murder Mystery fundraising night, hosted by Prince Rupert Association des francophones et francophiles (AFFNO), has been postponed until January 2022.

The event, which is typically hosted on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, has been moved forward to coincide with the Sugar Shack Festival weekend, pending COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The decision to delay this year’s event is due to the new pandemic restrictions in the Northern Health region, Patrick Witwicki, AFFNO executive director, told The Northern View.

With the current health mandates in place, the event, held at the Crest Hotel, would be limited to only 50 participants and volunteers, meaning a maximum of 40 tickets would be available, Witwicki said. The organization did look for alternative venues but ultimately decided to postpone.

“Last year’s was cancelled because of the pandemic, which is too bad because in 2019 we had the best ever [event]. We sold out two months in advance,” he said. “It was the most money we’ve ever raised.”

All final plans regarding the Sugar Shack Festival and murder-mystery event will officially be announced on Dec. 15, Witwicki said.

In the meantime, for those wanting to be involved, the Kitimat Murder Mystery will be held on Oct. 30 at the Hirsch Creek Golf & Winter Club. Tickets are $40, and vaccine passports will be required.

For those wanting to stay closer to home, AFFNO offers a French Coffee Club held on the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. The next coffee club will be held on Oct. 19 at Cowpuccino’s Coffee House.

 
Patrick Witwicki holds up prizes and goodies available at the AFFNO online auction and the 2021 revamped version of Sugar Shack. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

