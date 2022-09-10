A municipal election will be held in Prince Rupert on Oct. 15 as there are more candidates than positions available for mayor, city council and school district trustees at the deadline for filing applications on Sept. 9. (Photo: Black Press Media)

Municipal election candidates announced in Prince Rupert

Nominees have until Oct. 5 to submit biographies for publication

A Prince Rupert municipal election for one mayor, six city councillors and six school district trustees will be held on Oct. 15, after more candidates than positions available, filed application paperwork.

The city will see four mayoral candidate names on the ballot time round, after the last municipal election saw Mayor Lee Brain acclaimed into the position.

Running for mayor is: Chrystopher Thompson, Jason Hoang, Herb Pond and Stephen Fitzpatrick.

There are eight city councillor candidates up for election into the half dozen positions.

Running for city council is: Gurvinder Randhawa, Sheila Gordon-Payne, Wade Niesh, Andy Chugh, Teri Forster, Nick Adey, Barry Cunningham and Reid Skelton-Morven.

School District 52 has six available positions on it board, with seven nominees.

Running for SD 52 trustee is: Danielle Dalton, Louisa Sanchez, James Horne, Kate Toye, Kristy Maier, Stephanie Watkins, and Michael Pucci.

As previously reported in The Northern View on Sept. 1 political runners may submit a previously unpublished biography for publication in the paper. This may highlight any platform issues and pertinent information about the candidate in between 300 to 400 words, with a photograph.

Due to newspaper deadlines, printing dates, and distribution dates, The Northern View will be printing biographies as they are submitted by candidates according to weekly publication dates. The last day for any submissions to be accepted will be Oct. 5 at 12 p.m.

Biographies may be sent to: editor@thenorthernview.com

Only one submission per candidate will be accepted. Depending on number of candidate submissions, this process may be subject to change.

Election candidate information for Port Edward and North Coast Regional District was not available at the time of print.

