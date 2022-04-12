A number of products including Kinder Egg Hunt kits, Kinder Surprise Eggs and Schoko Bons have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (Health Canda photos)

A number of products including Kinder Egg Hunt kits, Kinder Surprise Eggs and Schoko Bons have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (Health Canda photos)

Multiple Kinder chocolate products recalled due to salmonella risk

There have been no illnesses related to the recall reported in Canada at this time

Easter is right around the corner and Canadians who purchased a number of Kinder chocolate products may be in for an unwelcome Easter surprise.

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple Kinder chocolate products manufactured by Ferraro Canada for possible salmonella contamination. Recalled products include advent calendars, egg hunt kits, Kinder Surprise eggs, Schoko-Buns and mini-eggs.

The chocolatier proactively triggered the recall after multiple batches of Kinder Surprise eggs were pulled from stores in the U.S., Spain and England.

A Kinder production facility in Belgium has been temporarily shut down as health authorities investigate the source of the salmonella contamination.

There have been no reported illnesses from consuming Kinder chocolates in Canada at this time.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but it can still result in illness. Health Canada warns that young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

If you believe you have purchased a recalled product throw it out or return it to the place of purchase. If you believe you have gotten sick from consuming a recalled product, contact a medical professional.

READ MORE: U.S. FDA reports 91 cases of norovirus linked to B.C. oysters

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Health

Previous story
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 11 injured
Next story
With a ‘55-inch viewing system,’ eye surgery at B.C. hospital gets a 3D boost

Just Posted

When you think of Prince Rupert you think of Seafest and several other celebrations the Special Events Society puts on to promote the city, but they need help. The public is invited to the AGM on April 25, Bev Killbery president of PRSES said.
Special Events to Prince Rupert – Loudly calling for board members and volunteers

Spectrum City Dance students received special awards and bursaries at the Terrace Dance Competition, held March 31 to April 3. (Photo: supplied)
Spectrum awarded a colourful array of dance awards

A dead journalist character is carried out of the annual AFFNO Murder mystery dinner in Kitimat on April 9. (Photo: K-J Millar/Black Press Media)
AFFNO holds “The Conspiracy of Murder” dinner

Kitkatla’s Jacob Thom (#9, white) is double-teamed by Metlakatla’s Brad Martinez (left) and Jason Enright on his way to 29 points in the All Native Basketball Tournament Seniors Division final and tournament MVP title. (Thom Barker photo)
Kitkatla wins third All Native Basketball Tournament seniors title in four years