Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson in both directions just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Drive BC is reporting that an assessment is in progress and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Muddy water is still flowing through the slide area.

There is no detour available in the immediate area however, light vehicles can take Pass Creek Road to the junction with Highway 6 to avoid the slide area. Commercial vehicles can detour via Highway 3 over the Bombi Pass.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

