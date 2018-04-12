B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

A New Democrat member of Parliament is calling on the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against drug manufacturers for their alleged role in the deaths of thousands of Canadians who took opioids.

Don Davies also wants the government to seek compensation for the costs of treating addiction to the drugs.

He notes lawsuits related to misleading marketing in the United States have recovered millions of dollars from a company that hid the addictive qualities of opioids and its executives have been charged.

READ MORE: As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief

READ MORE: 1,854 overdose deaths since beginning of 2016 in B.C.

A private class-action suit in Canada resulted in a proposed $20 million settlement last year but a Saskatchewan judge rejected it for not identifying issues related to past and potential future health-care costs.

Davies says Canada has not even begun investigating to determine if a drug company that minimized addiction issues in the U.S. did the same in Canada.

Over 4,000 people died of overdoses last year in Canada due to the opioids crisis, and Davies says their families and future users of the drugs deserve justice.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation
Next story
14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

Just Posted

Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

Jersey Day in honour of the Humboldt Broncos

People across Canada are sharing photos and messages today to support the Humboldt families

VIDEO: Getting soaked at Shames Mountain’s Slush Cup

Skiers and snowboarders share tactics on how to make it safely across the icy pond

A place to call home

A year and a half after landing in Prince Rupert the Syrian refugee family purchased their own home

In Our Opinion: Humboldt hockey family

Small towns in Canada felt a collection pang in their hearts when they heard of the hockey tragedy

This Week Podcast — Episode 80

Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

Most Read