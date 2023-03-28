Entrance of the Landmark movie theatre in Surrey. (Photo: Google.com)

Entrance of the Landmark movie theatre in Surrey. (Photo: Google.com)

CRIME

Movie-goers at B.C. theatre pepper-sprayed on Saturday afternoon, with kids in crowd

‘We are aware of two other recent similar incidents in other provinces,’ Surrey RCMP say

Mounties are looking for a man who walked into a Surrey theatre and blasted movie-goers with pepper spray.

Surrey RCMP say several people were were sprayed late Saturday afternoon (March 25) at Theatre #6 at Landmark Cinemas in Guildford, at around 5:28 p.m.

Witnesses say more than 20 people, including children, were watching a movie when a male suspect entered the theatre, sprayed viewers and fled the scene, in the 15000-block of 101 Avenue.

Police and paramedics treated people for non-serious injuries, reported the RCMP, who ask anyone with dash-camera footage from the surrounding area to contact them.

“Our General Investigation Unit is actively working to identify the suspect, and while the motive for this incident is not yet known, this was a disturbing assault on movie theatre patrons, that will be fully investigated by police,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Tuesday (March 28).

“We are aware of two other recent similar incidents in other provinces and will be liaising with the investigative agencies.”

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident please call 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

crimeMovies

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to cinch sales of celebrity-endorsed diabetes drug Ozempic to U.S. patients
Next story
Police investigating beheading of Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University

Just Posted

A $60,000 PRPA community fund investment into a new laparoscopic surgical tower will allow Prince Rupert surgeons to perform less invasive procedures benefitting patients, announced the organization on March 23. (Photo: supplied)
Port Authority provides $60,000 for new laparoscopic machine at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

The first phase of a new multi-use path in Prince Rupert is one step closer to reality thanks to $75,000 from Trigon Pacific Terminals, the port terminal announced on March 17. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert trail development steps forward with $75,000 Trigon funding

Four swimmers from the Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club competed at the Alberta Provincial Championship in Edmonton on March 2 to 5.
Prince Rupert swimmer reaches bronze at Alberta provincials

Sparky the Fire Rescue dog gets a little cheeky with his game on throwing a pie in the face of the opposing team’s player RCMP Const. Brody Hemrich at the Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey game on March 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Firefighting Hoses douse RCMP Guns in Prince Rupert charity hockey match

Pop-up banner image