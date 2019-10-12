Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey, the mother of Devan Selvey, is consoled at her son’s visitation service at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home in Stoney Creek, Ont., Friday, October 11, 2019. Devan Selvey died in hospital on October 7, after he was fatally stabbed behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with first-degree murder in his death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

A funeral for a 14-year-old who was stabbed to death in front of his mother is underway in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s mother has said bullies targeted her son for weeks leading up to his death.

The teen was stabbed outside of his high school on Monday afternoon.

Many came dressed in pink as a statement against bullying, and a group of mourners arrived in classic muscle cars and motorcycles in a tribute to the teen, who had a passion for old cars.

Devan’s obituary says he also had “a loving heart for animals.”

ALSO READ: Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

Two teens — a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man — have been charged with first-degree murder in Devan’s death.

Neither can be named due to a publication ban shielding the man’s identity and provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act that protect the boy’s.

Hamilton police have been relatively quiet on the circumstances surrounding Devan’s death, but Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk has said investigators believe the 14-year-old accused was the one wielding the knife.

He has also alleged there was “some element of pre-planning and premeditation.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Just Posted

Resident uses car to halt CN construction, side track will block access to home

Port Edward resident Dave Norman says he is blocked 12 hours a day

Prince Rupert Fire Department hits the schools for Fire Prevention Week

Two ways out of your house among the focus for the department as they look to keep kids safe

This House will be closed for the season

New safety regulations mean there will be no curling in Prince Rupert this year

ILWU charity golf day brings in big money for local hospital

$20,000 will be going to the Cancer Care Unit upgrade thanks to the Labour Day scramble

WATCH: It was Filipino fun at one of Prince Rupert’s best parties in town

The Filipino-Canadian Association held their 46th annual fundraiser at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

COCULLO: Newspapers go beyond the soundbite

Why #newspapersmatter to me #nowmorethanever

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

WATCH: The Northern View has a special message for the community on National Newspaper Week

#NewspapersMatter because you matter

WEB POLL: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday; what does Prince Rupert think

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

‘Guess what honey, I’m that butthead’: B.C. couple wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Langley’s Mark and Rosslynn Denton spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Avoid salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Cook poultry to an internal temperature of 74 C

Most Read