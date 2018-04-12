Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey, 4, at their last run in October 2017. (Photo gofundme page)

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

The mother of the two B.C. sisters tragically murdered on Christmas Day will be running a half-marathon in their honour at the beginning of May.

Sarah Cotton has announced that she will be participating in the BMO Vancouver Half Marathon on May. 6 to honour the lives of her daughters Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey, 4, whose bodies were found in their father’s apartment on Christmas Day. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths.

“On Christmas Day, my beloved girls were taken from me… Along with myself, my family, friends and many others in the Victoria community and beyond are devastated, shocked and overwhelmed with grief at this senseless and futile tragedy,” Cotton writes on a new gofundme page created to raise funds in advance of the run.

“With Scott and Trisha by my side, I will be running in the BMO Vancouver Half Marathon as part of my healing and in honour of my girls. I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit,” writes Cotton.

The money raised through the gofundme page will be split between the Mary Manning Centre and the Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund at Christ Church Cathedral School.

The Mary Manning Centre responds to children, youth and families who are affected by abuse in all its forms as well as abuse related trauma, by providing victim services, counselling, prevention and education. Cotton’s hope is that through raising money for this important organization, waitlists can be reduced and access to counselling is more immediate.

“Chloe and Aubrey both received counselling from the Mary Manning Centre. Sarah noticed tremendous benefits from the counselling and she’s very grateful for that organization,” said close friend Trisha Lees, who will be running the half-marathon with Cotton.

The Chloe and Aubrey Berry Scholarship Fund is a scholarship set up through the Victoria Foundation to provide scholarships to children attending Christ Church Cathedral School. It is the school where Chloe attended grade one and Aubrey was going to start kindergarten in September.

The community has been looking for ways to support Sarah Cotton through her grief, which is evidenced in the response so far to this week’s announcement. The gofundme page which was posted just 19 hours ago already has $15,560 raised of the $20,000 goal.

“I think in times like these you could develop a lot of unhealthy habits, so with both of us being longtime runners, we thought this would be a way of taking care of yourselves – having time to reflect in a positive way,” said Lees. “Basically, what we are all about right now is just taking care of Sarah as best we can.”

You can find more details about the GoFundme page here.

RELATED: ‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour sisters

RELATED: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage
Next story
Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Just Posted

Jersey Day in honour of the Humboldt Broncos

People across Canada are sharing photos and messages today to support the Humboldt families

VIDEO: Getting soaked at Shames Mountain’s Slush Cup

Skiers and snowboarders share tactics on how to make it safely across the icy pond

A place to call home

A year and a half after landing in Prince Rupert the Syrian refugee family purchased their own home

In Our Opinion: Humboldt hockey family

Small towns in Canada felt a collection pang in their hearts when they heard of the hockey tragedy

Op-Ed: Rice on Tsunami Preparedness Week

North Coast MLA reflects on January’s tsunami alert in B.C.

This Week Podcast — Episode 80

Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Skills that could save their lives: B.C. firefights train in Kelowna

Master instructors from around North America had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

Thief rolls away with two pieces of B.C. town’s heritage

The red carriage wheels were chained to a railing of the Princeton and District Museum before they were stolen

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Trudeau off to Peru amid unresolved pipeline crisis

Despite a meeting with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. on Sunday, Trudeau is headed on a foreign tour

Rabbits to be killed at Richmond shelter after deadly virus detected

An animal shelter in Richmond has been advised to euthanize all 66 rabbits in its care

Most Read