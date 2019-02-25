(Black Press Media files)

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

The mortgage stress test is expected to continue to put a damper on any price increase in B.C.’s housing market throughout 2019, according to the B.C. Real Estate Association.

In a first quarter forecast update released Monday, the association said the test is expected to continue “constraining” housing demand this year.

READ MORE: B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019, says analyst

The stress test, introduced at the start of 2018, requires all borrowers to qualify for a mortgage based on either the five-year benchmark rate or their lender’s actual rate plus two per cent, whichever is higher. The change applies to all mortgages, new or renewed, even if the down payment exceeds 20 per cent.

The average price of a home in B.C. stayed mostly steady, up just 0.5 per cent to $716,100, in the first quarter of 2019.

The association expects 80,000 units will sell by the end of the quarter, compared with 78,345 this period last year.

Although the province has seen five years of “above-trend economic growth,” and has the lowest unemployment in Canada – spurring on housing demand – the association said job growth will likely slow down in the coming years.

That shift will push down the province’s gross domestic product from 2.8 per cent to 2.6 per cent in 2019, leading to a slight downturn in housing demand.

That, mixed with the record number of new homes being built this year, will keep any housing shortages at bay.

READ MORE: Real estate board calls on Ottawa to revisit mortgage stress test

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Not Canadian enough:’ Edmonton woman’s girls denied citizenship under old law
Next story
Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

Just Posted

Mixed Bonspiel takes over Prince Rupert Curling Club

Thomas rink came out on top in the finals against the Bulleid rink

Prince Rupert DFO officer patrols Fijian coast

Patricia DeMille was one of three B.C.-based officers helping to prevent illegal fishing

Maritime Museum takes nominations for top B.C. mariners

Beaver Medals go out to those making outstanding achievements in the marine sector

Prince Rupert minor hockey is on the brink

The Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association is in dire need of referees

Moving to the beat of his own drum

Garry Wells has beat drums with his village for more than 30 years

Learning about Prince Rupert literacy

North Coast Literacy Now hosted its ninth annual fair on Feb. 24

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Most Read