More than $1 million will support tourism and public spaces on Haida Gwaii

Feds gave grants to Skidegate Band Council and the Haida Nation

The Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (Pacifican) is giving Skidegate Band Council $513,443 and the Secretariat of the Haida Nation $500,000 to support public spaces and tourism, Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Economic Development stated Dec. 13.

The combined $1 million going to Haida Gwaii organizations is part of a larger investment of $2.4 million for 10 projects across northern B.C.

Skidegate Band Council will be using the funding to replace the existing playground in Waterfront Park with a new multi-age play facility. The money is coming from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

“On behalf of the Skidegate Band Council, I would like to say Haawa (thank you) to the Government of Canada for this amazing contribution to our playground project,” Ashley Crosby, executive assistant of Skidegate Band Council stated.

“Not only will the community of Skidegate benefit from the new playground, but all Haida Gwaii residents and visitors will as well.”

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund was created in the summer of 2021 to help communities build and improve infrastructure to make spaces safer, greener and more accessible.

The funds awarded to the Secretariat of the Haida Nation are part of the Tourism Relief Fund. It will go toward modernizing and expanding visitor accommodations and cultural tourism programming on Haida Gwaii.

“As we move past the acute phase of the pandemic, Canada’s tourism sector is showing strong signs of growth,” Randy Boissonnault, minister of tourism and associate minister of finance stated.

Investments over the past two years were made to help the visitor economy survive but moving forward the target will be on revival and growth of the industry, he added.

“Investing in shared public spaces and tourism experiences will bring communities together and ensure that northern B.C. thrives well into the future,” Sajjan stated.

Earlier this year, on Nov. 17, Pacifican opened three new offices in northern B.C. including Prince Rupert, Prince George and Fort St. John.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii community groups to get portion of $48 million in gaming grants

 
