The provincial government has announced another $180 million to help communities prepare for disasters related to climate change. (Drive BC)

The provincial government has announced another $180 million to help communities prepare for disasters related to climate change. (Drive BC)

More provincial money announced for climate change preparedness across B.C.

Premier David Eby announced the funding Tuesday afternoon

Municipalities and First Nations in B.C. will receive another $180 million to prepare for disasters related to climate change.

The province will shell out the money through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which has so far distributed $369 million since its establishment in 2017.

Premier David Eby announced the additional funding Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 21) in Victoria.

Eby said British Columbians have seen more than their share of climate disasters.

“(So) there’s urgency to be ready and equipped to minimize damage and recover quickly when the worst happens.”

The province paired the additional funding with a new online hub offering hazard and mapping tools, risk data and other resources to help communities better prepare for future disasters related to climate change.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said recent extreme weather events have caused a lot of destruction in B.C.

“(People) are looking to our government to help keep them and their families safe,” Ma said.

RELATED: More help on the way for B.C. communities ravaged by flooding and landslides: feds

Jen Ford, president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, praised the announcement.

“Accurate data is critical for mitigation and planning activities, and our members will be intent to utilize the (new information) platform and provide input to support its development.”

More to come.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Emergency Preparedness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Low and moderate-income B.C. families to get second family benefit boost
Next story
Former gun smuggler used his criminal record to threaten woman in Fort Langley

Just Posted

A vehicle on fire is shown in CCTV footage from a Feb. 10 arsonist attack at a property in the 1600 block of 11th Ave. East. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP are looking for an arsonist in two recent fires

Prince Rupert Figure Skating club is raising money in a fundraising challenge for new equipment, programs and especially to see head coach Tamara Ward perform a solo at the March 11 “Welcome to the 60s” annual skating gala to which the public is invited. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Skating coach sharpens her blades for fundraising challenge

Rupert Rampage and Hazelton Wolverines go head to head in a best-of-three game challenge, losing two back-to-back games on Feb 17 and 10, 4-6 and 3-4. The losses ended the 2022-2023 CILH season for the Rupert team who was number one in the league during the regular season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Journey to Coy Cup ends for Rampage in playoff sweep by Hazleton

After winning the Intermediate Division title at the All Native Basketball Tournament against the Skidegate Saints, tournament MVP Rylan Adams of the Prince Rupert Cubs rushed into the stands to celebrate with his grandparents. (Thom Barker photo)
Hometown team prevails in Intermediate Division at All Native tourney