More mischief

Second act of defacing was found, this time on the Annunciation Church rectory

Another incident of vandalism was found on June 3, on the garage door of the Annunciation Church rectory where staff lives. Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating. (Photo: supplied)

Another city vandalism incident is being investigated by the RCMP, this time the pointed wordage was written on the rectory home of Prince Rupert Catholic Annunciation Church staff.

The June 2 defacing of the garage door at the home will be investigated as mischief, Sgt. Todd Wilson interim detachment commander of the Prince Rupert RCMP, told The Northern View.

The graffiti closely follows a prior incident where the front doors of the Catholic Annunciation Church were defaced on May 31.

Wilson said this type of incident is not investigated very often and messaging will be released to the detachments commanders in the upcoming days regarding protocols of how incidents like this should be investigated.

“We are [aware of] the social temperature right now,” he said.

Wilson said he can not speak to if other regions have been experiencing the same type of incident, however, he said provincially the RCMP, municipal and provincial governments are “kind of bracing for that.”

