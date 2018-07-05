Police investigate a property along Mallory Cres. in Toronto as part of the Bruce McArthur investigation on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

The remains were found where Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says the remains were found in a ravine and have been sent for testing, but they have not yet been identified.

RELATED: ‘Items of interest’ found at home linked to accused killer Bruce McArthur

Investigators had previously found the remains of seven men hidden in large planters at the home in midtown Toronto in the winter months.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

RELATED: Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Police resumed digging near the home on Wednesday after cadaver dogs found several hot spots.

Police have also searched about 100 other properties with links to McArthur’s landscaping business, but found nothing.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Home set ablaze during July 4th fireworks
Next story
At least 17 deaths in Quebec attributed to heat

Just Posted

Investigating tidal turbines near Kitkatla

Weyl Power Ltd has applied to measure tides in a 340-hectare area

Update: Prince Rupert civic centre to reopen after reported ammonia leak

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre closed until further notice

Prince Rupert mayor joins July 4 celebrations in Alaska

Lee Brain made the annual trip to Ketchikan for Independence Day

Grizzly bear put down in Lax Kw’alaams after it showed no fear

Male bear shot after entering the First Nation village on July 4

Record high temperatures for July 4 in Prince Rupert

Environment Canada reports temperatures of 25.7°C with a humidex of 27°C on North Coast, B.C.

This Week Podcast — Episode 92

Northern Savings Credit Union offers advice on how to apply for a $1,200 education grant

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

UPDATED: Police recover bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

Two men tried to rescue a woman who had been swept away

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Rescuers race to drain water inside Thai cave before rains

Rescuers must extract 12 boys and their soccer coach with minimum risk from cave

At least 17 deaths in Quebec attributed to heat

The heat wave continues across Eastern and Central Canada

Canadian’s run at Wimbledon comes to an end

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round at Wimbledon

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

The remains were found where Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper

Most Read