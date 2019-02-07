The four accused with outstanding warrants in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring. (CFSEU-BC handout)

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

B.C.’s gang enforcement unit says that more charges have been laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in the peace region.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said in a news release Thursday that the investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015. The lengthy investigation led to the seizure of $57,000 in cash, an assault-style rifle as well as other firearms, and illegal drugs such as cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Thirty-six people were charged in connection to the investigation, facing a total of 120 charges.

CFSEU-BC said 21 of those charged have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty, six are set to be sentenced and another six are awaiting trial.

Five people were found not guilty or had charges stayed.

READ MORE: Charter delay application denied for members of Chilliwack crime syndicate

Four of the accused have outstanding warrants for their arrests, including Alena Wallace, Paul Del Grosso, Danick Leger and Jamie Cormier.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Just Posted

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

B.C.’s coal terminal expansion to accommodate diversification

Ridley Terminals kicked off 30-day consultation with open houses in Prince Rupert and Port Edward

Cullen calls federal ruling a “huge win for wild salmon”

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed it took a federal court to change DFO policy on farmed salmon

Dog killed in wolf attack in Port Edward

B.C. Conservation Officer is searching for at least three wolves and urges caution

Prince Rupert resident temporarily banned from city hall for threats

Resident wants city to repair broken retaining wall, and to board up derelict neighbouring home

This Week Show – Episode 121

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

A bug had allowed callers to activate another person’s microphone remotely

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Major crime unit brought in for investigation into missing Merritt cowboy

Ben Tyner, 32, has not been seen since Jan. 26

Not sending firefighters to medical emergencies could cost lives: B.C. fire chief

New system for dispatching 911 calls means first responders aren’t always deployed

San Francisco police release sketch of ‘Doodler’ killer

The killer terrorized the gay community over 40 years ago

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques’ helped repair leaky space toilet: NASA

Astronauts had accidentally detached a connection point to the water system

Most Read