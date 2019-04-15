Moose on the loose leads Newfoundland police to stolen vehicle

Police were tracking the moose seen gallivanting downtown St. John’s

File photo of moose. Not the actual moose.

Police in St. John’s, N.L. were tracking a moose that was wandering around the city when the animal led them to a surprising find — a stolen vehicle.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to several calls Saturday night about the loose moose and officers eventually found it, although it continually evaded capture.

READ MORE: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Police say the animal passed through the city’s Rabbittown area before moving west, then shifting south toward downtown St. John’s.

As officers followed it the moose passed by a vehicle police say had been stolen the night before.

Oblivious to the help it had provided law enforcement, the moose kept moving.

READ MORE: Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

Police say it was last seen heading into a wooded area of Southside Hills.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.