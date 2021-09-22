The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mom, toddler found dead were killed in suspect’s Alberta apartment: RCMP

Resident of same Hinton complex charged with two counts of second-degree murder

RCMP say a woman and her 16-month-old toddler found dead in Hinton, Alta., were killed in the apartment of the suspect charged in their deaths.

Police say the bodies of the 24-year-old woman and her child were discovered last Friday but they are unable to say where they were found because the case is before the courts.

RCMP in a release say they died on Thursday — the day before they were reported missing.

Police say autopsies completed on the weekend determined the deaths are homicides.

Robert Keith Major, 53, of Hinton, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains.

RCMP say the mother and child lived in the same apartment complex as Major, whose next court appearance is Oct. 20 in Hinton provincial court.

—The Canadian Press

crime

Previous story
Southern resident killer whale grandma, 47, missing and likely dead: researchers
Next story
Accused in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing facing 5 new attempted murder charges

Just Posted

October 4 is the new date set for a conclusion of the adjourned public hearing to discuss rezoning issues for the 11th Ave. property where a proposed affordable housing complex may be built. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New public hearing date set for 11th Ave. affordable housing rezoning discussions

Heavy rains on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21 lifted the bridge connecting hole 10 completely off its foundations. The bridge can be seen to be dragged downstream by several metres on Sept. 22. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Golf Club closed until further notice

On Sept. 20, a boil water notice was issued and will remain in place until further notice for all Prince Rupert households and businesses. (Black Press: file photo)
Prince Rupert boil water notice in effect for all households and businesses

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. transferring COVID-19 patients out of northern hospitals