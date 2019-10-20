Amber Islaffin is asking anyone who sees Brayden to phone the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700. People can also contact his dad Jason at 778-884-1271.

Mom asks public for help finding missing son in Prince Rupert

Brayden Quick has already missed three doses of medication

Amber Heal is asking Prince Rupert residents for help finding her 13-year-old son, Brayden Quick, who was last seen on Oct. 19.

Heal says Brayden has missed three doses of his medication so he is unpredictable and will be going through withdrawl.

“He will also be scared to go home because he knows we are all worried and upset… so his action will be avoidance and rage,” Heal wrote in her Facebook post on Sunday, asking the community for assistance.

She says anyone who sees him should phone the Prince Rupert RCMP who have been notified of his disappearance.

“Brayden is a high risk teen, the police are aware of his history and medication. I don’t think it’s an official missing persons but it’s been over 30 hours now so in my mind he is officially missing,” Heal told The Northern View via message.

The attached photo is the most recent one Heal has of her son. She described him as tall and skinny and also has a scar above his right eye. Brayden is 5’9 to 5’10 tall, weighing approximately 120 lbs.

The number for the Prince Rupert RCMP 250-627-0700 . People can also contact his dad Jason Quick at 778-884-1271.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
