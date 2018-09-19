Mistaken identity: Missing dog claimed in Moose Jaw belongs to another family

Brennen Duncan was reunited with a white Kuvasz that was found in Saskatchewan

A Saskatchewan family is once again searching for their missing dog after a case of mistaken identity.

On Tuesday, Brennen Duncan was reunited with a white Kuvasz that was found near Moose Jaw.

Duncan was certain that the dog was his beloved Georgia that had run off from his wife’s parents’ farm in July 2017 about 500 kilometres away during a thunderstorm.

A vet said the big dog showed signs of starvation, has a tumour on her tail, a little bit of arthritis in her hips, and some sores around her eyes.

But after CTV News broadcast a story about the reunion, Duncan’s phone rang — it was a woman from a farm in nearby Caron, Sask., who said she thought the dog belonged to her and is named Bella.

Duncan says to be certain they met Wednesday morning and the dog went straight from him to her real master.

“They have had her since she was a pup for 13 years now and when she got out of my truck, I could just tell that she knew the owner right away,” he said in an email.

“She jumped into the car just like she had belonged all along.”

Duncan says he shared pictures of Georgia with Bella’s owner and they couldn’t believe how much they look alike.

He says right up to their meeting, he was very sure the dog was his, especially after how she responded to his two young sons.

Duncan says it was a sad day for his family, but a happy one too, because the dog is really home.

“We are happy for Bella to go back to her farm with her family. In a way, it was kind of like we got to spend one last day with Georgia.” (The Canadian Press, CTV Regina)

The Canadian Press

