Mistaken for Olivia Newton-John’s boyfriend

Manitoba man confused for boyfriend of Olivia Newton-John

A Manitoba man says he has been mistaken for a missing boyfriend of famed singer and actress Olivia Newton-John.

Wes Stobbe says a photo of him snapped in Mexico in October has been printed in several gossip tabloids, including Star magazine and the National Enquirer.

The publications identify a shirtless man in the photo as Patrick McDermott, a cameraman presumed drowned in California in 2005.

Stobbe, a 63-year-old married business owner and woodworker in Brandon, says he recently discovered the photo of him in the tabloids.

He says while there are some physical similarities between him and McDermott, he definitely never dated Newton-John.

Newton-John may be best known for her role as the spandex-clad Sandy in the 1978 movie musical ”Grease.”

The Canadian Press

