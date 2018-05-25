Missing teen reported sighted

Colten Fleury has been missing three weeks and has been spotted in New Hazelton and Prince Rupert.

Colten Fleury (RCMP handout)

Prince George RCMP are continuing to look for a missing youth that has not been seen in over three weeks.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of Colten not only in Prince George, but also in the New Hazelton area and in Prince Rupert.

On Friday, May 4 Prince George RCMP received a report of a missing person, 16-year-old Colten Therrin Fleury of Prince George. Colten was last seen at his residence on Thursday, May 3.

Extensive efforts to find Colten have been undertaken throughout northern B.C. without success.

Colten has not had any contact with friends and does not have a cell phone. Although there have been no signs of foul play, this is very unusual behavior and has family, friends and police concerned for his safety.

Colten is described as:

· First Nations male

· 173 cm (5’8”)

· 54 kg (120 lbs)

· Brown eyes

· Short brown hair

Colten was last seen wearing a red hoodie and jeans. He is not associated to any vehicle.

If you have any information about Colten Therrin Fleury or where he might be, contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

Previous story
Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon
Next story
B.C. high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

Just Posted

PRMS bands bring home gold and silver from MusicFest Canada 2018

Two Prince Rupert Middle School students were also awarded honours in Toronto for their solos

LETTER: An exceptional donation for the exceptional Peter Witherly

Prince Rupert Special Events Society is making a donation to the community music studio

Missing teen reported sighted

Colten Fleury has been missing three weeks and has been spotted in New Hazelton and Prince Rupert.

Trade continues to increase through Port of Prince Rupert

In first four months of 2018, thousands more tonnes of cargo moved through the North Coast terminals

RCMP briefs: $450 worth of perfume stolen and restaurant window broken on Second Avenue

Files from Prince Rupert police for May 18 to 23

This Week Podcast — Episode 86

Pick up a few gardening tips from Prince Rupert Sunken Gardens manager Andree Fawcett

B.C. high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Most Read