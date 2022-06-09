Missing Surrey man last seen in Vernon

RCMP and family concerned for 38-year-old’s well-being

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)

The public’s help is sought in finding a Surrey man who was last seen in Vernon 15 days ago.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Carlos Ely Palmer.

Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, and police and Palmer’s family are concerned for his well-being.

The 38-year-old Hispanic male is five-foot-10-inches, weighs approximately 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Palmer, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Weapon prompts lockdown at Vernon schools

READ MORE: Major fire destroys two Vernon homes

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personSurreyVernon

Previous story
ALS Awareness Month: Society campaigns to make Canada No. 1 for clinical trials
Next story
23 kittens rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ in Vancouver Island home

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach stands up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022. (Photo: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP disappointed HOC rejected bill addressing opioid crisis

Funding to make communities like Prince Rupert more accessible to residents and tourists has been announced by Northern BC Tourism Association. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Accessible tourism will benefit Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Port Authority has donated more than $135,700 for new equipment to the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association. Emma Touchet performs on the beam at the Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational, in Prince Rupert on March 19. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $135,736 to gymnasts

The Cops for Cancer - Tour de North finished in Prince Rupert on Sept. 23 with participants jubilant at the success of cycling more than 870 km and battling wicked weather to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Tour de North getting ready to hit the road again to benefit sick kids