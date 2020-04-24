The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria confirmed that missing Prince Rupert woman Tanya Shaw was found safe on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Prince Rupert RCMP handout photo)

Missing Prince Rupert woman found safe on Haida Gwaii

An aircraft spotted Tanya Shaw near Hotspring Island

A Prince Rupert woman who was reported missing this week has been found on Haida Gwaii.

Capt. Jenn Jackson with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria told the Observer that 41-year-old Tanya Shaw was found safe near Hotspring Island on Friday after travelling there by boat and being spotted by an aircraft.

“It has been verified that everybody is OK,” Jackson said.

ALSO READ: Mother of missing Indigenous woman pleads for her safe return

Prince Rupert RCMP had previously requested the public’s help in locating Shaw on Wednesday after receiving a missing person report.

At that point, RCMP said she had not been seen since April 15.

