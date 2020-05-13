RCMP are looking for Shieanne Calder

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting, on May 13, the public’s assistance with locating a missing Prince Rupert resident.

Shieanne Calder is 19 years of age and was last seen in Prince Rupert by family on May 5, 2020.

Shieanne is described as:

Indigenous female

5’7

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Eye brow and lip piercing

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shieanne Calder are urged to contact their local police, Prince Rupert RCMP 250-624-2136 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

File # 2020-3368