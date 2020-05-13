Missing Prince Rupert resident

RCMP are looking for Shieanne Calder

The Prince Rupert RCMP are requesting, on May 13, the public’s assistance with locating a missing Prince Rupert resident.

Shieanne Calder is 19 years of age and was last seen in Prince Rupert by family on May 5, 2020.

Shieanne is described as:

Indigenous female

5’7

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Eye brow and lip piercing

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shieanne Calder are urged to contact their local police, Prince Rupert RCMP 250-624-2136 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

File # 2020-3368

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam
Next story
‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Just Posted

Missing Prince Rupert resident

RCMP are looking for Shieanne Calder

Northern Health to resume surgeries

New pre-admission procedures in place

Task force to kick-start business recovery

Waiving licence fees and outdoor seating are some first tasks

Cannabis delivery direct to door endorsement requested

Support of online payment options are considered by City Council

Fatal motorcycle accident

Under investigation, RCMP want to hear from any witnesses

B.C. tackles dormant oil and gas wells for COVID-19 industry jobs

Ottawa provides $120 million to B.C. for cleanup program

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Surrey teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Still no federal wage subsidy as Northwest Regional Airport passenger numbers nosedive

April passengers down over 90 per cent compared to same month last year

Non-medical masks can help when physical distancing not possible, says Tam

Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Most Read