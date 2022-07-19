Image of Taggar wearing toque. (Terrace RCMP)

MISSING PERSON: Police seek help finding Jaswinder Taggar

Taggar was last seen on the morning of July 17

Terrace RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Jaswinder Taggar, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Taggar is described as a 5’1 tall, 59-year-old South Asian woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Taggar was last seen on the morning of July 17 in the family home and appeared to be in good health at the time.

She is believed to be without her wallet, cell phone or identification. The family reports that this is out of character and are concerned for her well-being.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and efforts to locate her have been so far unsuccessful. If you have any information about Taggar, or where she might be, contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@terracestandard.com

missing person

Image of Taggar’s face and shoulders. (Terrace RCMP)
