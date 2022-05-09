Cheryl Cora Reece is considered missing and at high risk. Prince Rupert RMCP is requesting public assistance on May 9, in locating her. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Missing person — Cheryl Cora Reece

Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating woman

Cheryl Cora Reece is missing and Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating her.

Reece was reported missing by a family member on May 8, after not being seen or heard from since April 28.

Police completed an initial wellness check and attempts to locate her were unsuccessful, Const. Gabriel Gravel, media relations for the Prince Rupert RCMP said on May 9.

“She currently has no fixed address and is considered high-risk,” he said.

Reece is described as an Indigenous female; 160 cm (5’3”); 73 kg (161 lb); brown hair and brown eyes.

No age was given in the information provided on the RCMP website, which states her photograph was used from FaceBook.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136.

 
missing personPrince Rupert RCMP

Cheryl Cora Reece is considered missing and at high risk. Prince Rupert RMCP is requesting public assistance, on May, in locating her. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
