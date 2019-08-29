(Facebook photo)

Missing mushroom picker reported found

Wayne Morrison, 67, was reported missing Tuesday evening

Wayne Morrison, 67, who was reported missing Tuesday evening in the Kispiox Valley has reportedly been found by search teams.

Shawna Morrison, Wayne’s niece, told the Terrace Standard she was notified that her uncle had been found safe, and she was driving out to the area to see him.

READ MORE: SAR crews need more volunteers in search for missing mushroom picker

Yesterday Search and Rescue crews, along with RCMP air support and police dog services, were called to assist and search the area near Helen Lake Road. A call for additional volunteers from Terrace, Kitimat, Prince George, Fort St. John and other Northwest B.C. communities was made earlier today.

The Terrace Standard is awaiting response from Houston SAR and the family for more information.

 


