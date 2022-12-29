Missing man traced to Thornhill, rural Terrace area

Leon Sinclair, who first went missing from Houston, had also been spotted in Prince Rupert

Missing man Leon Sinclair may now be in Thornhill and rural Terrace area. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)

A man first reported missing in Houston and then spotted in Prince Rupert may now be “actively evading police” in the Terrace area, local RCMP say.

Leon Sinclair may also be using the aliases of ‘Evan Sinclair’ or ‘Evan Leon’, Terrace RCMP reported yesterday in a release.

Police indicate he may have been residing at an address in the New Remo area and in Thornhill at another time while frequenting the Northern Motor Inn restaurant.

Terrace RCMP Constable Kelly Cates told The Terrace Standard the reasons why Sinclair may be evading police are being withheld from the public because they “are not the issue at this time”.

“As the investigation continues, that may change,” Cates added.

Sinclair, 56, is described as an Indigenous person who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 181 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The search for Sinclair began in late October in Houston when family in Manitoba contacted RCMP.

At that time, indicated Houston RCMP, Sinclair was last reported as being seen at Aurora Towing & Heavy Haul Ltd.’s yard in Houston in Nov. 2021.

RCMP then said investigations led to a sighting of Sinclair in Prince Rupert in June.

Sinclair used to live within the Fish River area of Manitoba but has not been seen there for a long time.

His last known phone number has been deactivated since January 2022.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Sinclair, please contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

