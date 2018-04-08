On Sunday, April 8, a search and rescue helicopter searched for David Kim, who was last seen leaving Shames Mountain at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Missing man last seen leaving Shames ski hill

RCMP, Search and Rescue teams look for David Kim between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Search and Rescue teams from Prince Rupert and Terrace are searching for David Kim, who was last seen leaving Shames Mountain parking lot at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 7.

Kim was driving a light blue Toyota Yaris, which was found parked, and locked, at near Khyex River off Highway 16.

“We came here at 3 p.m. and did a shoreline search with personnel, search from a boat and helicopter between Terrace and Prince Rupert. We had 17 members attending the search. We haven’t found anything out,” said Alexander Hruby, search manager from Terrace, at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 8.

Members of the Terrace Search and Rescue team searched for Kim on the road last night between Shames Mountain ski hill and Terrace.

“It was not until today we found the vehicle abandoned,” Hruby said.

Search and Rescue teams were ending their search for the day at around 7 p.m. and Hruby said they may do a sonar search for Kim tomorrow.

If anyone has information or knows where Kim is, please contact the RCMP.

READ MORE: B.C. search and rescue stats climbing up

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Alexander Hruby, manager from Terrace Search and Rescue, leads teams from Prince Rupert and Terrace to find David Kim, who was last seen leaving Shames Mountain at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

