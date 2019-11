RCMP thank public for their assistance

The search for a missing Kitkatla man ended successfully on Sunday night, according to the Prince Rupert RCMP.

Clayton Hill, a 37-year-old man, had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 2. He was located safe in Prince Rupert on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The Prince Rupert RCMP thanked the public for their assistance with the search and investigation.

Alex Kurial | Journalist